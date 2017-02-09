Nicole Kidman on First Photo with Keith Urban: ‘How Did We End Up Together?’

By: Jon Corrigan

Nicole Kidman remembers the first time she met husband Keith Urban like it was yesterday. Well, mostly because of one photo.

Kidman visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday and revealed a photo from the very first time her and Urban met.

#KeithUrban Nicole Kidman says Keith Urban didn't call for four months after meet… https://t.co/ki1uoTByF0 pic.twitter.com/SkfO4eBE5a — gossip (@xnug_tv) February 9, 2017

“How did we end up together?” She said jokingly, adding, “The craziest thing is to have a photo of when you first met. Someone just took that photo and sent it to us.”

“I had such a crush on him, and he wasn’t interested in me,” she revealed as the audience groaned. “It’s true! He didn’t call me for four months.”

Kidman is currently nominated for an Oscar for her role in Lion.