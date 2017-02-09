Hey, it’s National Pizza Day: Where to Score the Best Deals in Metro Detroit

By: Jon Corrigan

If one food deserves its own holiday, it’s pizza. And today is that day.

Today, Thursday, Feb. 9, is National Pizza Day and a number of chains in Metro Detroit are celebrating with deals.

Quick pizza fun fact: According to Pizza Hut, 94 percent of Americans eat pizza at least once a month and the average American eats about 46 slices of pizza a year (USA! USA! USA!).

But, without further adieu, here’s where to grab some ‘za today:

Chuck E Cheese –

Take $2 off any large pizza with this printable coupon.

Domino’s –

Order a large three-topping pizza online and pick it up in-store for just $8. The chain is also offering a mix-and-match deal with two or more sides for just $5.99.

Hungry Howies –

Grab a large pizza (with three toppings) for just $7.99.

Papa John’s –

the pizza chain is celebrating all month long. Customers can receive 40 percent off all regular-priced pies through March 5.

Pizza Hut –

Pizza Hut and Amazon are partnering up for a week (Feb. 9 through Feb. 16), giving customers who use the Pizza Hut skill (command) for Alexa Voice Service on Amazon Echo, Amazon Tap, Echo Dot, Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablets receive 30 percent off their order total.

Or you can just order the old-fashioned way and get a medium three-topping pizza deal for $6.