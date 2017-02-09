Follow The Buffalo Wild Wings Spirit Challenge Bracket

February 9, 2017 4:04 PM
Filed Under: buffalo wild wings, Spirit Bracket Challenge

The bracket has begun! Follow along as the schools go head-to-head each week attempting to raise the most money on their designated night. The final two schools will face off in the final round on Wednesday, March 13th, 2017.

The Spirit Bracket Challenge is a fundraising challenge to help schools raise money for much needed items in their classrooms and to complete activities that they otherwise would not have been able to fund. Plus, this event offers schools a competitive way to compete in a bracket to show which school really have the most school spirit!

 

