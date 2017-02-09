Christina Aguilera Teases She’s Putting the ‘Finishing Touches’ on New Album

Christina Aguilera has been pretty quiet lately. She is a mom of two and I’m sure she’s pretty busy with all that. Looks like the singer has also been busy in the studio putting the “finishing touches” on what will be her 8th album. She shared this picture on social media.

Finishing touches to my heart ❤️ 🎼 pic.twitter.com/aKFCOYhpTj — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) February 8, 2017

Ok I have goose bumps now. 2017 is going to be a huge year for pop stars. Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Kelly Clarkson to name a few, all dropping new albums and NOW Xtina!! In 2016 she revealed to The Hollywood Reporter some details about her new music.

“I’ve been loosely working on it the last couple of years. But I really started toward the middle and end of last year to really buckle down and meet with new collaborators and producers, people I want to work with and people I have never worked with before.” She also told Ryan Seacrest that ” the whole record is dedicated to my fighters, my fans out there. The whole message that I always have been about is to give the message of hope for everybody out there who needs that message of hope and love.” It’s the perfect time for that!

Xtina has that big voice, and I’m predicting that she’s going to make a big splash with her new music! Are you excited for this too? Let’s have a Christina moment!

Still love this JAM!