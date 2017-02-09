Carrie Underwood And Chris Lane Share Obsession With The Bachelor

While many people know about Carrie Underwood’s obsession with The Walking Dead, most aren’t aware of the other TV show that she considers her “guilty pleasure.” It turns out, she’s one of the millions of people who dedicate their Monday nights to watching strangers fall in love on the Bachelor.
She’s not the only country star who is a part of the “Bachelor Nation.” Chris Lane is a die-hard fan, as well. He would even consider being the bachelor!
Chris Lane talks about The Bachelor. “I don’t know. I have so much fun watching it. So, yeah, I’m having fun with that. It don’t get old to me. If I had a time frame open, I would definitely be down to do it, but I don’t know if that’s anytime soon. I stay so busy, you know.”
Although Carrie has plenty of time to indulge in the Bachelor, Chris’s schedule is a little more demanding right now. He’s opening for Florida Georgia Line on their Dig Your Roots tour for the next few months!