Carrie Underwood And Chris Lane Share Obsession With The Bachelor

February 9, 2017 6:28 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

While many people know about Carrie Underwood’s obsession with The Walking Dead, most aren’t aware of the other TV show that she considers her “guilty pleasure.” It turns out, she’s one of the millions of people who dedicate their Monday nights to watching strangers fall in love on the Bachelor.

She’s not the only country star who is a part of the “Bachelor Nation.” Chris Lane is a die-hard fan, as well. He would even consider being the bachelor!

Chris Lane talks about The Bachelor. “I don’t know. I have so much fun watching it. So, yeah, I’m having fun with that. It don’t get old to me. If I had a time frame open, I would definitely be down to do it, but I don’t know if that’s anytime soon. I stay so busy, you know.”

Although Carrie has plenty of time to indulge in the Bachelor, Chris’s schedule is a little more demanding right now. He’s opening for Florida Georgia Line on their Dig Your Roots tour for the next few months!

More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Faster Horses Returns to Michigan in 2017!Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert will headline the three-day event in Brooklyn, MI this July.
Kid Rock Adds 2 More Concerts to LCA ShowThat's six shows total, for those of you keeping track at home.

Listen Live