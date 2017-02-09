Carrie Underwood And Chris Lane Share Obsession With The Bachelor

While many people know about Carrie Underwood’s obsession with The Walking Dead, most aren’t aware of the other TV show that she considers her “guilty pleasure.” It turns out, she’s one of the millions of people who dedicate their Monday nights to watching strangers fall in love on the Bachelor.

She’s not the only country star who is a part of the “Bachelor Nation.” Chris Lane is a die-hard fan, as well. He would even consider being the bachelor!