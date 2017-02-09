Brett Young Nervous And Super Excited For Debut Album

Brett Young‘s self-titled debut album arrives at retail tomorrow (Friday, February 10th), and while Brett is very excited to realize this dream, he tells us he’s also pretty anxious about it. He explains: “Super nervous and super excited for this album to come out partly because I want to be successful, I want people to really like the songs, but also partly because of how much of me is in this first album. It’s kind of like you’re not only hoping that people like the music but also like, ‘I hope they like me, too (laughs),’ you know, so it’s a super interesting emotional experience for me. (I’m) mostly just really excited because I’ve been champing at the bit for this album but there’s a big part of me, too, that’s kind of nervous about it.”

The Brett Young album includes his chart-topping hit, “Sleep Without You,” as well as his latest single, “In Case You Didn’t Know.”