Rascal Flatts have yet to announce any touring plans for 2017, but when they do hit the road, and they likely will, they plan to do things a little “differently.”

Gary LeVox says they consider it a “blessing” that fans want to come to their shows, but they just want to change things up a bit. Gary notes that they may decide to hit some markets that they haven’t played before, and maybe do a few “intimate” shows.