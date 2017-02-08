New Words In The Merriam Webster Dictionary

There are often debates about “real words.” As of now, ‘ghost’ is also a verb (when one person in a dating relationship disappears on the other) – at least according to the folks at Merriam Webster.

Also newly added to the dictionary? “face-palm” (or smashing your hand to your face in a show of embarrassment), the practice of crashing someone’s photo with a “photobomb,” and ‘humblebrags.’ ‘Microaggression’ is on there, too. So are ‘truther,’ ‘throwing shade’ and ‘binge watch.’ There are one-thousand new entries, in all.

How’d they get chosen? Officials with Merriam Webster note, quote – “All of these words have been observed, collected, and researched, with many examples in context used to write definitions that explain both basic meanings and specific usage.”

See the complete list HERE.