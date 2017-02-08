New Words In The Merriam Webster Dictionary

February 8, 2017 9:00 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

There are often debates about “real words.” As of now, ‘ghost’ is also a verb (when one person in a dating relationship disappears on the other) – at least according to the folks at Merriam Webster.

Also newly added to the dictionary? “face-palm” (or smashing your hand to your face in a show of embarrassment), the practice of crashing someone’s photo with a “photobomb,” and ‘humblebrags.’ ‘Microaggression’ is on there, too. So are ‘truther,’ ‘throwing shade’ and ‘binge watch.’ There are one-thousand new entries, in all.

How’d they get chosen? Officials with Merriam Webster note, quote – “All of these words have been observed, collected, and researched, with many examples in context used to write definitions that explain both basic meanings and specific usage.”

See the complete list HERE.

More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Faster Horses Returns to Michigan in 2017!Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert will headline the three-day event in Brooklyn, MI this July.
Kid Rock Adds 2 More Concerts to LCA ShowThat's six shows total, for those of you keeping track at home.

Listen Live