Katy Perry Dyes Hair Platinum Blonde Days Before GRAMMYs Performance [PHOTO]

By: Roxanne Steele

Katy Perry is one colorful pop star! Her hair has been every color in the rainbow and she pulls it off perfectly! I have to admit, I’m obsessed with her new platinum blonde hair!

The singer not only changed up her color, she chopped it off! Katy ditched her longer locks and now has a shoulder bob cut that’s styled with tousled curls. This new look comes just in time for the Grammy’s this Sunday night where Katy Perry will hit the stage and rumored to debut new music!

CONFIRMED: @katyperry returns to the #GRAMMYs stage 🎤Don't miss her performance on Music's Biggest Night Feb. 12 on @CBS! 🔁if you're excited pic.twitter.com/TgpshMJRpD — Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) February 7, 2017

So what do you think of Katy’s new look? I wonder if she’ll keep it by Sunday or throw on a wig like she’s known to do! Hopefully her performance is just new music and not some political rant. I’m over stars doing that… Stick to entertaining that’s what we love to see!