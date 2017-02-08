Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Reportedly ‘Awake’ After ATV Accident

By: Jon Corrigan

Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter, Maddie Aldridge, is breathing on her own and did not suffer any neurological damage from the horrific Polaris ATV accident which left her submerged for several minutes, TMZ reports.

“Doctors were able to remove the ventilator today and she is awake and talking,” a Spears family representative told TMZ.

Spears’ husband and Maddie’s stepfather Jamie Watson posted on Instagram, giving an update on the 8-year-old’s condition.

“Thank everyone for the prayers. Maddie is doing better and better. Thank y’all so much,” he captioned the photo that reads, “Believe in miracles.”