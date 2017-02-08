Bill Nye Unveils New Netflix Series with Nostalgia-Inducing Trailer

February 8, 2017 12:35 PM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan 

BILL, BILL, BILL, BILL, BILL, BILL!!!

That’s right, Bill Nye is returning with a new show.

Coming this spring to Netflix, Bill Nye Saves the World will cover a range of topics, including sex, global warming, GMOs, technology and alternative medicine.

The show, hosted by The Science Guy himself, will also feature a wide-ranging gang of correspondents and celebrity guests.

Bill Nye Saves the World will hit Netflix on April 21. That’s one day before Earth Day, kiddos.

Watch the trailer here:

 

