Thompson Square Released Debut Album 6 Years Ago Today: Remember this Song?

It was 6 years ago today on February 8, 2011 that the husband and wife duo Thompson Square released their debut album. Time sure does fly. The big hit off that first record was “Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not.”

That song went on to be a No. 1 song, and has been certified double platinum. If you didn’t hear Thompson Square is coming to town with WYCD! Catch them at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Dearborn on Friday, February 17th! Listen to me, Roxanne 10a-3p this week to win FREE Thompson Square tickets!

DEARBORN, MI – we'll see you soon! https://t.co/sixsW1IgD1 — thompson square (@thompsonsquare) February 7, 2017

It’s going to be a great show! These guys are so fun! Love this song too!