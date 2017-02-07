The Simpson’s Predicted Lady Gaga’s Halftime Performance In 2012!

There is increasing evidence that someone in The Simpsons writers’ room is either a psychic or time traveler. Several people have made note of how the show, which has accurately predicted such events as Donald Trump’s presidential win and a 2016 Nobel Prize winner, foreshadowed Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl performance during a 2012 episode that featured the pop star.

The episode in question was titled “Lisa Goes Gaga” and featured Gaga holding a show in Springfield in which she flew through the air on wires in an over-the-top outfit. While Gaga did not have a fireworks-shooting bra at the Super Bowl, most everything else is pretty close. You can check out a comparison video and a Twitter side-by-side pic below.