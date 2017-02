By: Jon Corrigan

Not even death could keep Mandy Moore and Shane West apart.

That’s right, the co-stars of the 2002 film A Walk to Remember, a story about a high school girl battling leukemia and her relationship with a troubled teen, which celebrated its 15th anniversary in January, had a mini-reunion on Monday.

Both Moore and the film’s director, Adam Shankman, shared a photo of their meeting on Instagram.

Welp. These 2 gentlemen are still some of the best around. Loved catching up with ya, @theshanewest and @adamshankman. My ❤ is full. #awalktoremember #reunion A photo posted by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Feb 5, 2017 at 10:27pm PST