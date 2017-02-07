Kelsea Ballerini Added To List Of Performers On The GRAMMYs!

February 7, 2017 8:16 AM By Rachael Hunter

Kelsea Ballerini has been added to the growing list of performers at Sunday’s (February 12th) Grammy Awards. She is also nominated for all-genre Best New Artist at the show, which airs live from Los Angeles on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Last night (Monday, February 6th), Kelsea tweeted, “MOM, PUT YOUR DANCIN SHOES ON AND TISSUES IN YOUR CLUTCH . . . ITS HAPPENING.“

Previously announced performers include Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Little Big Town, Bruno Mars, John Legend, Adele, Metallica, and Beyonce.

More from Rachael Hunter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Faster Horses Returns to Michigan in 2017!Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert will headline the three-day event in Brooklyn, MI this July.
Kid Rock Adds 2 More Concerts to LCA ShowThat's six shows total, for those of you keeping track at home.

Listen Live