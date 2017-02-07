Kelsea Ballerini Added To List Of Performers On The GRAMMYs!

Kelsea Ballerini has been added to the growing list of performers at Sunday’s (February 12th) Grammy Awards. She is also nominated for all-genre Best New Artist at the show, which airs live from Los Angeles on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Last night (Monday, February 6th), Kelsea tweeted, “MOM, PUT YOUR DANCIN SHOES ON AND TISSUES IN YOUR CLUTCH . . . ITS HAPPENING.“

Previously announced performers include Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Little Big Town, Bruno Mars, John Legend, Adele, Metallica, and Beyonce.