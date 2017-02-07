Keith Urban Drops Duet With Carrie Underwood As Next Single

February 7, 2017 8:33 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Keith Urban fans will be excited to learn the superstar has released his brand new single, “The Fighter,” featuring Carrie Underwood. It’s  the fifth single from his Grammy-nominated Ripcord album.

Keith tells us: “I was in London and I’d invited busbee, who’s a great songwriter, over to work with me and we were in the studio one day and it was early one morning. I woke up and I heard that song (sings) ‘Let’s Marvin Gaye and get it on’ (by) Charlie Puth and Meghan Trainor, I think, and I suddenly thought, ‘Man, I love a great duet and I would love to write a really good duet song, but I’d like something a little different. I’d like a call and response kind of thing,’ more so like ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside,’ that sort of thing, so where the guy and girl are actually sort of almost talking to each other.”

“The Fighter” comes on the heels of six consecutive Number One songs, including four from Ripcord. The latest, “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” is nominated for two Grammy awards — Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song.

Of the song, Keith said, “It comes from a very real place. It’s a song about helping to heal and protect someone you love. It’s a song about reassurance that you’ll always be there to take the blows the world can throw.  Carrie and I had sung together before and I thought our voices blended really well – so she was unquestionably the right choice.  It was such a relief that she wanted to do it.”

Carrie added, “I loved the song when I first heard it and was excited to work with Keith on new music. I had such a great time touring Australia and New Zealand with him in December, and can’t wait to perform “The Fighter” on The Grammy’s!”

Keith and Carrie will perform “The Fighter” for the first time on network television at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 12th) on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

