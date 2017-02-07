Christie Brinkley Poses with Her Two Daugthers for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

February 7, 2017 11:05 AM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan 

Christie Brinkley and her two daughters displayed the power of good genes.

The 63-year-old model and her daughters, Alexa Ray Joel, 31, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18, posed together for the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Christie shared the photo on her Instagram, writing:

“Yes! I am excited to announce that I am back in @si_swimsuit ..I figured with my gorgeous daughters @alexarayjoel and @sailorbrinkleycook by my side whose going to be looking at me! Oh and My kids think I walk on water, so let’s not mention the apple box concealed just under the surface.”

Alexa Ray is the lone child from Christie’s nine year marriage to Billy Joel. Her half sister, Sailor, came from the model’s most recent marriage to Peter Cook.

 

 

More from Jon Corrigan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Faster Horses Returns to Michigan in 2017!Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert will headline the three-day event in Brooklyn, MI this July.
Kid Rock Adds 2 More Concerts to LCA ShowThat's six shows total, for those of you keeping track at home.

Listen Live