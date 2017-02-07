Christie Brinkley Poses with Her Two Daugthers for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

By: Jon Corrigan
Christie Brinkley and her two daughters displayed the power of good genes.
The 63-year-old model and her daughters, Alexa Ray Joel, 31, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18, posed together for the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
Christie shared the photo on her Instagram, writing:
Yes! I am excited to announce that I am back in @si_swimsuit ..I figured with my gorgeous daughters @alexarayjoel and @sailorbrinkleycook by my side whose going to be looking at me! Oh and My kids think I walk on water, so let's not mention the apple box concealed just under the surface. For a preview check out @people.com ..and thank you Sports Illustrated for sending the powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and we do not come with an expiration date! 🌸🌴psI can’t wait to see everyone at VIBES on Feb 17th and 18th in Houston! #proudmomhere!
Alexa Ray is the lone child from Christie’s nine year marriage to Billy Joel. Her half sister, Sailor, came from the model’s most recent marriage to Peter Cook.
~'Twas a most humbling and rewarding HONOR to be a part of your February issue!🌹👑🖤 Thank you @si_swimsuit & @mj_day for making me feel so at home. This was a lesson in learning to let go, take the plunge, and embrace myself from both the inside AND out- which is something I struggle with each and every day. My purpose is to now pass along this lesson of unconditional self-love and self-respect to every woman who's willing to listen. Once again, from the bottom of my heart… Thank You.~