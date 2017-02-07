Britney Spears Breaks Silence After 8-Year-Old Niece’s Traumatic ATV Accident

By: Jon Corrigan

Following a severe ATV accident that seriously injured Jamie Lynn Spears’ 8-year-old daughter Maddie Aldridge on Sunday, Britney Spears broke her silence on Twitter, asking her fans for their prayers.

Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece 💜 pic.twitter.com/lTlVQmNEh5 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 6, 2017

Maddie is currently being treated a New Orleans hospital, to which she was airlifted, after the accident near the family home in Louisiana.

It’s alleged the 8-year-old was out riding when the Polaris vehicle unexpectedly flipped over, plunging her underwater for several minutes.

The last update from E! News says Maddie is in “stable but critical condition.”