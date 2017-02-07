Brantley Gilbert’s New Album Debuts At #1!

Brantley Gilbert‘s brand new album, The Devil Don’t Sleep, debuts at Number One on the Country Albums and all-genre Top 200 Albums chart, as his first album in three years outsells any album in America. At the same time, his tour of the same name kicked off in the nation’s Rust Belt with three sold out shows in Reading, PA, College Station, PA and Portland, Maine over the weekend.

Brantley said, “I have always been about taking the music to the people. Having a new album, it’s not quite complete until we take the new songs to the BG Nation. We’ve been playing some of them over the last summer, but now they’ve got the music – and they come out fully loaded to rock those songs with us. And I gotta say, this weekend, they sounded great on the songs from The Devil Don’t Sleep, which makes us feel like we really hit it with the album!”

The Devil Don’t Sleep tour continues this week with shows in Wichita, Kansas on Thursday (February 9th); Cape Girardeau, MO on Friday (February 10th); and Charleston, WV on Saturday (February 11th).