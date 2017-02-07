Brantley Gilbert’s New Album Debuts At #1!

February 7, 2017 8:09 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Brantley Gilbert‘s brand new album, The Devil Don’t Sleep, debuts at Number One on the Country Albums and all-genre Top 200 Albums chart, as his first album in three years outsells any album in America. At the same time, his tour of the same name kicked off in the nation’s Rust Belt with three sold out shows in Reading, PA, College Station, PA and Portland, Maine over the weekend.

Brantley said, “I have always been about taking the music to the people. Having a new album, it’s not quite complete until we take the new songs to the BG Nation. We’ve been playing some of them over the last summer, but now they’ve got the music – and they come out fully loaded to rock those songs with us. And I gotta say, this weekend, they sounded great on the songs from The Devil Don’t Sleep, which makes us feel like we really hit it with the album!”

The Devil Don’t Sleep tour continues this week with shows in Wichita, Kansas on Thursday (February 9th); Cape Girardeau, MO on Friday (February 10th); and Charleston, WV on Saturday (February 11th).

More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Faster Horses Returns to Michigan in 2017!Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert will headline the three-day event in Brooklyn, MI this July.
Kid Rock Adds 2 More Concerts to LCA ShowThat's six shows total, for those of you keeping track at home.

Listen Live