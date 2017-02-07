Blake Shelton Shares ‘Every Time I Hear That Song’ Video

February 7, 2017 12:53 PM
Filed Under: Blake Shelton

By Amanda Wicks

Blake Shelton premiered his new music video for “Every Time I Hear That Song” today (February 7th).

In “Every Time I Hear That Song,” Shelton pulls up to a warehouse in his pickup truck, but he’s not alone in all that moody industrial space. A woman he loved but lost hangs around in his memories. In a clever twist on the “crying in the rain” trope, Shelton stands in a boxed off area separated from his lady love by pouring rain. No matter how much he tries to reach her, the water keeps them separated.

“It was a lot of fun to make and I’m really excited to finally get to share it with you!” Shelton said about the song on Vevo.

“Every Time I Hear That Song” appears on Shelton’s 2016 album If I’m Honest.

