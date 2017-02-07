Valentine’s Day Restaurant Deals and Freebies in Metro Detroit

February 7, 2017 12:30 PM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan 

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, so if you haven’t locked down plans for you and your significant other, here are a few thrifty suggestions – because who ever said you have to break the bank every Feb. 14?

________________________________________________________________________________

Buca di Beppo – 
Through Feb. 14, you can have a Heart-Shaped Lasagna for two, served with a Buca Small Mixed Green or Caesar Salad, Garlic Bread and two Mini Cannoli all for $49.99 (dine in only). [Details]

California Pizza Kitchen – 
From Feb. 10 through Feb. 15, head on in to your local California Pizza Kitchen location to score the Sweet Deal for Two Offer, which includes one appetizer, two entrees and one dessert from a specially prepared menu for only $32! [Details]

Dunkin’ Donuts – 
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Heart-shaped donuts at Dunkin’ Donuts! Please note that select stores will be participating, so be sure to call ahead of time before heading out. [Details]

Krispy Kreme – 
For a limited time, choose from four different Valentine’s-themed doughnuts – Sprinkled Heart, Pink Heart, and Red Heart. Head on over here for more info. Also, from Feb. 6 through Feb. 28, you will be able to score a FREE original glazed doughnut when you purchase any size of their new coffee. [Details]

Morton’s The Steakhouse – 
From Feb. 10 through Feb. 14, enjoy Morton’s Steak and Cold Water Lobster Tail served with butter for $56. [Details]

The Melting Pot – 
Sign up for Club Fondue and receive a complimentary box of six of Signature Chocolate-Covered Strawberries with a purchase of $60 or more. [Details]

Olive Garden – 
For a limited time only, customers can purchase Never Ending Classics which includes unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks for only $11.99. [Details]

Outback Steakhouse – 
For a limited time, get a Steak & Lobster Meal starting at only $14.99. Prices and participation may vary. [Details]

Romano’s Macaroni Grill – 
On Feb. 14, score a 3-course dinner for just $24 per person plus select wine bottles will be 1/2 price. [Details]

Steak ‘n Shake – 
Through Feb. 19, snag a coupon valid for buy one, get one Free Valentine’s Milkshakes. [Details]

White Castle
That’s right, your favorite place for late night sliders is offering a Valentine’s Day deal. Nearly all of Michigan’s 41 White Castle restaurants will be catering to couples this Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, from 4 to 9 p.m. The special candlelit dining experience — complete with hostess seating, individual servers and a decadent cuisine of Sliders, Chicken Rings and Gooey Butter Cake on a stick — is a yearly tradition for many couples, friends and families. [Details]

American Coney Island
“Coneys by Candlelight” returns on Tuesday, February 14, 2017. It runs from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. If you’re up for coney dogs and complimentary long-stem roses for the ladies, you must have a Detroit-style romance. [Details]

More from Jon Corrigan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Faster Horses Returns to Michigan in 2017!Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert will headline the three-day event in Brooklyn, MI this July.
Kid Rock Adds 2 More Concerts to LCA ShowThat's six shows total, for those of you keeping track at home.

Listen Live