Zac Brown Band just released the first song from their upcoming album “Welcome Home,” which drops May 12th. The track, “My Old Man,” has Zac paying tribute to all the fathers out there who provided a loving example to their children.

The lyric video for the clip features all the ZBB members sharing childhood pictures of them spending time with their fathers. ZBB were on “The FOX Super Bowl Tailgate” show yesterday where they performed their new single “My Old Man” for the first time.