‘Strangers Things’ Unveils Season 2 Trailer, 2017 Premiere Date

February 6, 2017 12:14 PM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan 

The New England Patriots weren’t the only ones mounting a comeback on Super Bowl Sunday.

Netflix’s hit show Stranger Things unveiled its season two trailer, along with a 2017 premiere date.

The Super Bowl ad, which featured footage from a classic ’80s Eggo waffle commercial, pegged this Halloween for season two’s release.

According to a description from Netflix, this upcoming season is set a year after Will’s return.

“A year after Will’s return, everything seems back to normal,” Netflix said in a release. “But a darkness lurks just beneath the surface, threatening all of Hawkins.”

 

More from Jon Corrigan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Faster Horses Returns to Michigan in 2017!Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert will headline the three-day event in Brooklyn, MI this July.
Kid Rock Adds 2 More Concerts to LCA ShowThat's six shows total, for those of you keeping track at home.
WYCD's Ten Man Jam Returning in 2017Ten superstars. One stage.

Listen Live