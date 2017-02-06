Report: Jamie Lynn Spears’ 8-Year-Old Daughter in Critical Condition in Louisiana

By: Jon Corrigan

Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter, Maddie, 8, is reportedly in critical condition after an ATV accident on Sunday near Kentwood, Louisiana.

According to TMZ, Maddie was unconscious and submerged underwater for several minutes after the ATV she was riding flipped several times. She was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Jamie Lynn was reportedly not with her daughter at the time of the accident.

Maddie’s grandfather, Jamie Spears, spoke to E! News on Sunday, asking the public to keep his granddaughter in their prayers.

“All I can say is pray for our baby Maddie,” he said.

Jamie Lynn made headlines in 2007 when she announced she pregnancy at age 16. She was briefly engaged to Maddie’s father Casey Aldridge. She’s now married to Jamie Watson.