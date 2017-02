Luke Bryan got Super Bowl LI (51) off to a strong start, singing the National Anthem to kick off the game in Houston.

Luke, dressed casually in jeans, a T-shirt and leather jacket, made sure fans knew there was no lip-syncing involved since he sang the tune a cappella and nailed all the high notes.

A lot of Luke’s fellow country stars had only good things to say about his performance. Check out the reactions below:

You KILLED IT!!! I was all 😭😭😭 https://t.co/ocklsTOFFc — Hillary Scott (@HillaryScottLA) February 5, 2017

America The Beautiful… Just. Wow!!And @LukeBryanOnline NAILED that anthem! Here we go #SuperBowlSunday !!!! — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) February 5, 2017