Eric Church Offering Fans A Virtual Reality Experience

Eric Church fans can now get to experience one of his shows without leaving their couch. Eric’s Stagecoach performance from last year is now part of vantage.tv’s virtual reality experience, which means fans can experience 180 and 360-degree views from the audience and the stage.

Fans who purchase the Eric Church VR experience can watch it on their iPhone or Android phone via Google Cardboard or Samsung Gear VR. They can also choose how they want to watch the show, picking from a multiple camera director’s cut, of front row view of the concert, or a full 360 view.

Eric shared a very cool video from Little Rock. He autographed a young fans boot.