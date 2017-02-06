C.S Mott Children’s Hospital Wants You To Send Valentines To Its Patients

The C.S Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor wants your help putting smiles on the faces of their young patients this Valentine’s Day. And they’ve made it so easy for you to send a FREE card to the kids!

All you have to do is choose the card you want to send, enter your name and click send. They have four designs to choose from – one with a dinosaur saying “You’re DINO-mite!” and another has a robot saying “I care a-BOT-you!” as well as two others.

The whole process takes about a minute and that’s not much investment on your part to help make a sick child stuck in the hospital feel better. It’s not much, but it’ll let that child know that someone else in the world is wishing them a Happy Valentine’s Day.

Click here to send a Valentine’s Card to a pediatric patient at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital now!