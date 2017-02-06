Ariana Grande is a Dangerous Woman & Super Bowl Excitement in Weekend Celebrity Wrap-Up! [Video]

What a weekend! The Super Bowl was outstanding and I’ll get to that. First Ariana Grande kicked off the weekend with her Dangerous Woman Tour and made it known that females are the future!

Ariana is using her platform & tour to speak out against assaults & sexism! What are these other pop girls doing? pic.twitter.com/LJnAM7mazE — Ariana Grande Update (@GrandeAware) February 4, 2017

The Best New Artist nominee at the upcoming Grammy’s had a lot of fun playing “Wheel of Musical Impressions” on Jimmy Fallen. Alessia Cara NAILED it!

And now it’s time to recap the big game on Sunday! Luke Bryan kicked off the excitement singing our National Anthem and it was beautiful!

#SuperBowl off to a good start….@LukeBryanOnline crushed the National Anthem! He can sing it at any @tigers game! — James McCann (@JamesMcCann34) February 5, 2017

right on @LukeBryanOnline!! Makin us proud! — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) February 6, 2017

As my team was getting crushed, Jason Aldean was celebrating his Falcons!

All the hype for this game honestly in my opinion was the halftime show with Lady Gaga and her performance was ELECTRIFYING!!

Lady Gaga was SPECTACULAR! Social media was on fire, and it was nothing but love for the pop star! Her performance was the most tweeted one in HISTORY. It was tweeted 5.2 Million times & 1.2 MILL more than last year. Our Detroit Piston was feeling it!

I see you @ladygaga !!! — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) February 6, 2017

The star of the new Baywatch movie liked the mom and dad shout out!! That was so adorable!

.@ladygaga was awesome! Like how she said hi mom hi dad #SB51 — Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) February 6, 2017

Great performances by @ladygaga + @LukeBryanOnline tonight. Cool to see different genres represented on such a huge level. Music is awesome. — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) February 6, 2017

Dancing hard. Singing live. Ends it catching a football! I always liked #Gaga. Now I love her. Sorry not sorry. That was freakin' awesome. — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 6, 2017

After Lady Gaga’s EPIC performance it was time for the second half. Everyone watching witnessed the greatest comeback in sports! As a BIG Patriot and Tom Brady fan, this game was EVERYTHING! Yes I was tweeting along all night watching the excitement go down! This was the first Super Bowl to ever go into overtime. What a game!!

Love this emotional tweet!

Only thing better than seeing #SB51 live? Being w my son, down 28-3, and he says "sit by my side dad and watch @Patriots come back to win".❤ — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) February 6, 2017

If you turned the game off for whatever reason, you missed Roger Goodell, the NFL Commissioner getting BOOED! JV found it funny.

I LOVE Tom Brady’s emotions. He’s such a great leader and passionate guy!

This win was bittersweet for Brady who had to deal with the deflated ball issue! I LOVED this tweet from ESPN’s Merril Hoge!

So many of our country stars are Falcons fans. It was a tough loss. Even I felt bad because it seemed like Atlanta had it!

We had it. We lost it. Congrats to the @Patriots on the W. crushed. — Cole Swindell (@coleswindell) February 6, 2017

The guy is still trending! You have to give it up for Julio Jones!

Julio Jones is a baaaad man pic.twitter.com/9HnDw91sUs — Football Is Life (@FootbaIl_Tweets) February 6, 2017

Say what you want but Tom Brady is Michigan pride!

Usually the Super Bowl buzz is the commercials but this year not so much. Did you have a favorite moment or tweet you saw out there?