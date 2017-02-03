Stoney Creek Student Sam Kell Still Fighting Cancer, OU Hosting Charity Basketball Game!

February 3, 2017 12:45 PM
Filed Under: Cancer, New Day Foundation, Sam Kell, Stoney Creek High School

You might recall this story this Rochester student from  Stoney Creek High School, Sam Kell.  He’s been fighting brain cancer for well over a year and recently Sam shard on his Facebook page that a new tumor growth was discovered.

As part of staying normal and fighting through it all, Sam continues to play basketball!  This Sunday let’s come together as a community and help Sam Kell! Join Hooper from our Detroit Pistons at Oakland University’s O’Rena this Sunday, February 5, 12:30PM – 3:00PM to cheer on Stoney Creek’s own Sam Kell and TeamOpto as they take on the (very) Old Guys in the 2nd annual Sam Kell Basketball Game!  Admission is FREE and event t-shirts are available for just $20 with th process benefiting New Day Foundation which helps families like Sam’s fight cancer in our community!

Stay strong Sam and have fun on Sunday!! We will continue to pray for you here at WYCD!

Stoney Creek Student Sam Kell Still Fighting Cancer, OU Hosting Charity Basketball Game!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Faster Horses Returns to Michigan in 2017!Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert will headline the three-day event in Brooklyn, MI this July.
Kid Rock Adds 2 More Concerts to LCA ShowThat's six shows total, for those of you keeping track at home.

Listen Live