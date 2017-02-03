Luke Bryan Wants To Honor America And The Troops With His National Anthem Before The Super Bowl

February 3, 2017 5:51 AM

Luke Bryan has been in Houston for the last couple of days rehearsing his performance of the National Anthem prior to this year’s Super Bowl. Luke will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at NRG Stadium in Houston in front of millions of people watching the Super Bowl on Sunday (February 5th) between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots.

Luke tells us this performance is something he’s dreamed of for years. “The opportunity to perform the National Anthem at the Super Bowl is something that I can honestly say I’ve probably dreamed of ever since I was a kid. To wake up and things that you’ve dreamed of are right in front of you, it’s pretty powerful. I’m just excited about the opportunity to go out there and honor America, honor our country, honor our troops, and I will certainly be excited to hit the last note and not be so nervous anymore and go enjoy a football game.”

As for who he’s routing for, the answer is simple for this Georgia native.   “Every year, a lot of people want to ask me, ‘Who are you pulling for?'” he says. “I would always dodge the question and try to stay pretty neutral because I would have fans in both markets. But I gotta step out there and say I’m pulling for my [Atlanta] Falcons this year.”

Super Bowl 51 will be broadcast live at 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT on FOX.

