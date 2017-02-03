Eric Church Makes Stagecoach Set Available in Virtual Reality

Eric Church is making his 2016 Stagecoach Country Music Festival set available in virtual reality.

Fans can watch the concert from a variety of angles, including the front row. The concert was captured using an eight camera set up and features 360-degree views from both the stage and audience. The thirteen song set features hits like “Springsteen,” “Creepin,” and “Record Year.”

Check out a preview of Chruch’s virtual experience below, it’s currently available for purchase here.

