By: Jon CorriganĀ

In case you didn’t know, Jamie Dornan is stronger than you.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actor displayed it last night with a recreation of his character’s, Christian Grey, workout regime on Conan O’Brien’s desk.

Dornan says it’s a “party trick” of his, but seeing he may or may not have injured himself, you likely won’t see him doing it in public again for awhile.