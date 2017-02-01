WYCD’s Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald Celebrate March is Reading Month

The WYCD Morning show is making reading fun all around the community! WYCD and Kroger would like to encourage children to grab their favorite books and read all month long! Chuck, Rachael, and Grunwald are reading to local schools in celebration of March is Reading Month.

We invite elementary schools or classrooms to participate along with youth organizations such as Boys & Girls Clubs and Foster Care Homes. Click Here to register yours today. WYCD will select qualified classes/organizations/schools to participate.

Each student will receive a special visit from one or more of the WYCD Morning show talents reading their favorite books, along with a keepsake WYCD color changing pencil.

Thank you for your participation, selected schools will be notified by March 12, 2017.