Watch: Tucker Beathard on Jimmy Kimmel Live Perform ‘Momma and Jesus’

Our country boy Tucker Beathard, who just turned 22, did his thing on Jimmy Kimmel Live singing his song, Momma and Jesus. I was like a proud fan watching Tucker! This was big so check it out if you missed it.

What a great platform for Tucker Beathard to be on! Thanks Jimmy for having him! I LOVE this picture!

Tucker just released his new music video for Momma and Jesus. It’s so much fun! It’s the country remake of Jackass, a show Tucker loves! If you don’t have his Ep ‘Fight Like Hell’ whatcha’ waiting for. Go get that and rock on people!