Watch: Tucker Beathard on Jimmy Kimmel Live Perform ‘Momma and Jesus’

February 1, 2017 1:36 PM By Roxanne Steele
Our country boy Tucker Beathard, who just turned 22, did his thing on Jimmy Kimmel Live singing his song, Momma and Jesus.  I was like a proud fan watching Tucker!  This was big so check it out if you missed it.

 

What a great platform for Tucker Beathard to be on!  Thanks Jimmy for having him!  I LOVE this picture!

Tucker just released his new music video for Momma and Jesus.  It’s so much fun!  It’s the country remake of Jackass, a show Tucker loves!  If you don’t have his Ep ‘Fight Like Hell’ whatcha’ waiting for.  Go get that and rock on people!

