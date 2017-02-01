Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Announce 26 Different Opening Acts for 2017 Tour

February 1, 2017 4:49 PM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan 

As announced in October, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are hitting the road together in 2017 – and Metro Detroit is on the itinerary.

The country music power-couple will bring their Soul2Soul World Tour to The Palace of Auburn Hills on Friday, Sept. 8.

During a joint Facebook Live video yesterday, Tim and Faith announced 26 opening acts (a different act for every weekend) that they’ll showcase throughout the tour.

Brothers Osborne, Jon Pardi, Chris Lane, Charlie Worsham, Maggie Rose, Eric Paslay, Cam, Brandy Clark, Chris Janson and more will open for the superstar couple on various dates.

Detroit will get country newcomer Brent Cobb.

For more information, visit http://soul2soultour.com.

 

