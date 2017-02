By: Jon CorriganĀ

Runaway June is double-dipping in Detroit this month.

The country trio will follow-up their performance at WYCD’s Ten Man Jam on Feb. 15 with a show at Coyote Joe’s that Friday, Feb. 17.

Tickets are $5 on Coyote Joe’s website or $5 at door for everyone.

Doors open at 7 p.m. the night of the show. Runaway June will perform at 10 p.m.

You must be 21 years or older to attend.