Maren Morris To Perform On The GRAMMYs

Maren Morris is set to perform at this month’s GRAMMYs. The Best New Artist nominee has just been added to the CBS telecast, where she’ll perform with Alicia Keys, a Best New Artist winner back in 2002. This won’t be the first time Maren and Alicia have performed together. They previously shared the stage on an episode of “CMT Crossroads,” where the collaborated on each other’s songs.

Maren is nominated for four GRAMMYs this year — Best New Artist, Best Country Album (Hero), Best Country Song (“My Church”), and Best Country Solo Performance (“My Church”). She tells us she shares her success with her adopted hometown of Nashville. “I mean it’s incredibly gratifying because this town has been from day one so supportive. And I think a lot of it has to do with everyone in Nashville that I’ve been able to work with and you know be close to are really just great people and so supportive. I think having the support of this very talent-full town, I feel so humbled by it.”

The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards airs live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 12th via CBS at 8pm ET.