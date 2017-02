Believe it or not, it’s been only four years since Florida Georgia Line burst onto the scene with their hit “Cruise,” but the duo have made sure the sudden rise to fame didn’t go to their heads.

Tyler Hubbard says he and Brian Kelley stay grounded by keeping people around them who “remind us of our foundation where we’re at and who we want to be.” While he admits it can sometimes be a “challenge” he also admits it’s a “fun lifestyle to adjust to.”