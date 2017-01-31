Netflix Confirms Additional ‘Making a Murderer’ Episodes for 2017

By: Jon Corrigan

It’s crazy to think it’s been well over a year since Making a Murderer first hit Netflix. That said, it doesn’t look like fans will have to wait much longer for the story to continue.

Netflix has confirmed that additional episodes of the viral crime documentary will be released sometime in 2017.

“The story is still ongoing, so you will see new episodes coming sometime this year as this story continues to unfold,” Cindy Holland, Netflix’s VP of original content, told USA Today. “We don’t know when for sure new episodes will be coming.”

The Making a Murderer filmmakers, Moira Demos and Laura Ricciardi, are reportedly still shooting in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, and Netflix is allowing them to shoot at their own pace, which explains withholding a release date.

Only a handful of developments in the case involving Stephen Avery and Brendan Dassey have been leaked to the media since late 2015, so it’ll be interesting to see what new details emerge when season two hits Netflix.