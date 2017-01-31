Hotel Rooms For Groundhog’s Day Are More Expensive Than For The Super Bowl

January 31, 2017 10:18 PM By Frank Williams Jr.
Filed Under: Groundhog Day, Super Bowl

While football fans anxiously await Sunday’s Super Bowl showdown between the Falcons and the Patriots, it seems plenty more people are keeping their eyes on a groundhog in Pennsylvania. According to Trivago, it’s more expensive to get a room in Punxsutawney for Groundhog Day on Thursday than in Houston for the Super Bowl.

A room in time to watch Punxsutawney Phil decide whether we’re heading toward spring or staying in winter will cost you $450. A room in Houston? That’ll run you $340.

In case you think Punxsutawney is just a hot, happening vacation destination, Trivago found prices drop by $300 the day after Groundhog Day.

