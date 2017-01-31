Hotel Rooms For Groundhog’s Day Are More Expensive Than For The Super Bowl

While football fans anxiously await Sunday’s Super Bowl showdown between the Falcons and the Patriots, it seems plenty more people are keeping their eyes on a groundhog in Pennsylvania. According to Trivago, it’s more expensive to get a room in Punxsutawney for Groundhog Day on Thursday than in Houston for the Super Bowl.

A room in time to watch Punxsutawney Phil decide whether we’re heading toward spring or staying in winter will cost you $450. A room in Houston? That’ll run you $340.

In case you think Punxsutawney is just a hot, happening vacation destination, Trivago found prices drop by $300 the day after Groundhog Day.