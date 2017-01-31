Faster Horses Returns to Michigan in 2017 (with Potentially its Best Lineup Yet)

January 31, 2017 7:57 AM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan

Faster Horses Festival returns to Brooklyn, MI for its fifth anniversary year with a star-studded lineup.

Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and more will descend on the Michigan International Speedway for the “Party of the Summer” on July 21-23.

A special vibe, established from the moment the first year shot out of the gate, runs through the festival and out into the unrivaled, spirited nature of the campsites as fans continue to fiercely return in their thousands. Known as a summer calendar staple, passes for the three-day, two-stage camping festival will go on sale on Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. ET at fasterhorsesfestival.com.

This year’s heavy-hitting lineup will include:

• Dierks Bentley
• Luke Bryan
• Miranda Lambert
• Brett Eldredge
• Darius Rucker
• Cole Swindell
• Maddie & Tae
• Craig Campbell
• Lauren Alaina
• Dan + Shay
• Michael Ray
• Old Dominion
• Jon Pardi
• Charlie Daniels Band
• Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots
• High Valley
• Randy Rogers Band

More artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

Faster Horses isn’t just a summer staple for fans, the festival has quickly become a favorite for artists to play.

“Last July, Brian O’Connell called me while they were at Faster Horses and asked if I would want to return for the fifth year,” said Dierks Bentley.  “It’s one of my favorites memories playing there, I cannot wait to be back there and we’re gonna go out there and try and blow your minds for the fifth anniversary.”

Enhancing the stacked lineup each year, are the fringe offerings available across the weekend that breed the community feel that has enjoyed #5yearslotsofbeers. Ceremoniously opening the gates with the World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales, fans can kick off each day with “DeeJay Silver’s Pancake Party,” a brunch event to indulge with fellow campmates while sipping mimosas with a pregame-perfect soundtrack.  Embracing the opportunity to express themselves, the fiercely competed “Campsite Contest” will also return, as well as the good-natured “Faster Humans Race” following its successful launch last year.

A full list of activities can be found here: www.fasterhorsesfestival.com/experience/

More from Jon Corrigan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Faster Horses Returns to Michigan in 2017!Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert will headline the three-day event in Brooklyn, MI this July.
Kid Rock Adds 2 More Concerts to LCA ShowThat's six shows total, for those of you keeping track at home.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live