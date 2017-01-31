Faster Horses Returns to Michigan in 2017 (with Potentially its Best Lineup Yet)

By: Jon Corrigan

Faster Horses Festival returns to Brooklyn, MI for its fifth anniversary year with a star-studded lineup.

Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and more will descend on the Michigan International Speedway for the “Party of the Summer” on July 21-23.

A special vibe, established from the moment the first year shot out of the gate, runs through the festival and out into the unrivaled, spirited nature of the campsites as fans continue to fiercely return in their thousands. Known as a summer calendar staple, passes for the three-day, two-stage camping festival will go on sale on Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. ET at fasterhorsesfestival.com.

This year’s heavy-hitting lineup will include:

• Dierks Bentley

• Luke Bryan

• Miranda Lambert

• Brett Eldredge

• Darius Rucker

• Cole Swindell

• Maddie & Tae

• Craig Campbell

• Lauren Alaina

• Dan + Shay

• Michael Ray

• Old Dominion

• Jon Pardi

• Charlie Daniels Band

• Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots

• High Valley

• Randy Rogers Band

More artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

Faster Horses isn’t just a summer staple for fans, the festival has quickly become a favorite for artists to play.

“Last July, Brian O’Connell called me while they were at Faster Horses and asked if I would want to return for the fifth year,” said Dierks Bentley. “It’s one of my favorites memories playing there, I cannot wait to be back there and we’re gonna go out there and try and blow your minds for the fifth anniversary.”

Enhancing the stacked lineup each year, are the fringe offerings available across the weekend that breed the community feel that has enjoyed #5yearslotsofbeers. Ceremoniously opening the gates with the World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales, fans can kick off each day with “DeeJay Silver’s Pancake Party,” a brunch event to indulge with fellow campmates while sipping mimosas with a pregame-perfect soundtrack. Embracing the opportunity to express themselves, the fiercely competed “Campsite Contest” will also return, as well as the good-natured “Faster Humans Race” following its successful launch last year.

A full list of activities can be found here: www.fasterhorsesfestival.com/experience/