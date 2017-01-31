Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert to Headline Faster Horses

"We’re gonna go out and try to blow their minds for the fifth anniversary.” January 31, 2017 9:22 AM
Filed Under: Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert

By Annie Reuter

Summer festival season is just a few months away and Faster Horses is gearing up for its fifth anniversary, and it includes headline performances by Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert. The full lineup for the Michigan-based three-day festival was revealed On Tuesday (Jan. 31), and it boasts a versatile group of talent not including the headliners.

Also featured on the main stage of the fifth annual event will be: Lauren Alaina, Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots, Charlie Daniels Band, Craig Campbell, Dan + Shay, Brett Eldredge, High Valley, Jon Pardi, Maddie & Tae, Old Dominion, Randy Rogers Band, Michael Ray, Darius Rucker and Cole Swindell. More acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Last July, Brian O’Connell called me while he was at Faster Horses and asked if I would want to return for the fifth year,” Bentley said in a press release. “It’s one of my favorite memories on the road, and I can’t wait to get back on that stage. We’re gonna go out and try to blow their minds for the fifth anniversary.”

The festival kicks off on July 21 and runs through July 23. Festival passes go on sale February 27 and begin at $199 for general admission. For more information, visit fasterhorsesfestival.com.

