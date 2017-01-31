Country Star Talks Openly About His Mental Health Issues

January 31, 2017 12:54 PM By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: BellLetstalk, Dallas Smith, Mental Health, Roxanne Steele

Wow what a beautiful and brave thing this country star did.   I met this singer last year at our Ten Man Jam and I would of never guessed that he struggled with mental health issues.  He  was actually fighting a cold that night, but was still in great spirits and performed flawlessly!

Recently it was #BellLetsTalk day to bring awareness about mental health issues and it was there after that Dallas Smith wanted to keep the conversation going.  That’s when he shared his message on social media.

He also took to his Facebook page to say a little more.

#bellletstalk day was a massive success but let’s not leave this for one day alone.
It really is okay. It doesn’t make you weak. Admitting you need help makes you strong.
I wish I could go back in time and get help earlier than I did but I’m here and I feel like myself. Confident, calm and most importantly…..happy.
Keep the conversation going 24/7/365

Outstanding Dallas and you couldn’t be more right.  So many people suffer and don’t get the help they should and support they need.  Call 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or info@nami.org

Our picture came out a little blurry but it was so nice to get to know Dallas at the WYCD Ten Man Jam!

Roxanne Steele

