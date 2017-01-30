Woman Stages Wedding Around Pizza

Christine Wagner loves pizza so much, she married it. Well, kinda.

After coming across her grandmother’s vintage wedding dress, the 18-year-old put it on and posted a shot while eating her favorite pizza with the caption: “Wearing grandma’s wedding dress…I’m getting married but it’s to pizza. Sorry boys, I’m a taken woman!”

When former high school photographer, Marcy Harris, saw the post, she suggested creating a full scale wedding shoot around Wagner’s love for pepperoni pizza. The two planned Christine’s dream wedding, made a bow tie for the pizza and even brought in a candy ring pop for the lavish (but short lived) ceremony.

Check out the shots HERE!