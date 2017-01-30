Woman Stages Wedding Around Pizza

January 30, 2017 9:28 PM By Frank Williams Jr.

Christine Wagner loves pizza so much, she married it. Well, kinda.

After coming across her grandmother’s vintage wedding dress, the 18-year-old put it on and posted a shot while eating her favorite pizza with the caption: “Wearing grandma’s wedding dress…I’m getting married but it’s to pizza. Sorry boys, I’m a taken woman!”

When former high school photographer, Marcy Harris, saw the post, she suggested creating a full scale wedding shoot around Wagner’s love for pepperoni pizza. The two planned Christine’s dream wedding, made a bow tie for the pizza and even brought in a candy ring pop for the lavish (but short lived) ceremony.

 

Check out the shots HERE!

 

More from Frank Williams Jr.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Kid Rock Adds 2 More Concerts to LCA ShowThat's six shows total, for those of you keeping track at home.
WYCD's Ten Man Jam Returning in 2017Ten superstars. One stage.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live