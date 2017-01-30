Justin Bieber Rocked by Pronger, Michael Ray, Sam Hunt & More in Roxanne’s Celebrity Weekend Wrap-Up!

Never a dull moment with our favorite celebrities! Let’s start this weekend wrap-up with this HOT new music video that debut from Michael Ray!
Justin Bieber played in 2017 NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend and got rocked against the glass from Chris Pronger! First the video and then the picture is all over the internet! Poor Biebs!
Cole Swindell shared this epic selfie with Dierks Bentley! I LOVE those faces!
Nicole Kidman one of the best dressed at the Sag Awards! The look of love with these two! #KeithUrban
Sam Hunt is joining the Super Bowl fun playing the EAS Sports Bowl with The Chainsmokers in Houston! Listen to win your Sam Hunt tickets all this week on WYCD for his show June 16th at DTE!
Apparently whiskey doesn’t only go great with country music. Jack Daniel’s just announced a new multiyear partnership making Old No 7 an official marketing partner of the NBA! I’ll drink to that!
Ten Man Jam artist Trent Harmon played the Grand Ole Opry this weekend and debut his new song Her!
RaeLynn announced her albums release date over the weekend!