Justin Bieber Rocked by Pronger, Michael Ray, Sam Hunt & More in Roxanne’s Celebrity Weekend Wrap-Up!

January 30, 2017 12:32 PM By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: cole swindell, Dierks Bentley, Justin bieber, Michael Ray, Nicole Kidman, RaeLynn, Sam Hunt, weekend wrap up

Never a dull moment with our favorite celebrities! Let’s start this weekend wrap-up with this HOT new music video that debut from Michael Ray!

Justin Bieber played in 2017 NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend  and got rocked against the glass from Chris Pronger! First the video and then the picture is all over the internet! Poor Biebs!

Cole Swindell shared this epic selfie with Dierks Bentley!  I LOVE those faces!

 

#WTH #flatliner

A photo posted by Cole Swindell (@cswinde2) on

Nicole Kidman one of the best dressed at the Sag Awards! The look of love with these two! #KeithUrban

Sam Hunt is joining the Super Bowl fun playing the EAS Sports Bowl with The Chainsmokers in Houston!  Listen to win your Sam Hunt tickets all this week on WYCD for his show June 16th at DTE!

Apparently whiskey doesn’t only go great with country music. Jack Daniel’s just announced a new multiyear partnership making Old No 7 an official marketing partner of the NBA! I’ll drink to that!

Ten Man Jam artist Trent Harmon played the Grand Ole Opry this weekend and debut his new song Her!

RaeLynn announced her albums release date over the weekend!

More from Roxanne Steele
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Kid Rock Adds 2 More Concerts to LCA ShowThat's six shows total, for those of you keeping track at home.
WYCD's Ten Man Jam Returning in 2017Ten superstars. One stage.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live