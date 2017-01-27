Taylor Swift & Zayn’s HOT Music Video for ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’

Damn girl!

Taylor Swift is hot, Zayn is hot, and their new music video is SCORCHING HOT! The song is off the Fifty Shades Darker movie soundtrack. Take a look!

Wow! Taylor looks super sexy in lingerie wearing an oversized coat, while the former One Direction heartthrob is so handsome in that suit. The movie soundtrack also includes songs from Nick Jonas, Nicki Minaj, John Legend, Halsey, Tove Lo, Sia, Kygo and The-Dream.

Fifty Shades Darker hits theaters on Feb. 10, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Are you excited for this movie?!