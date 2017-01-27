Taylor Swift Sends Lily Donaldson a Birthday Shout Out

January 27, 2017 3:09 PM
Filed Under: Taylor Swift

By Radio.com Staff

Taylor Swift took to Instagram this afternoon to wish British model Lily Donaldson a happy birthday.

Related: 11 Totally Epic Taylor Swift Squad Moments

Swift is known for her effusive public birthday wishes to her squad members, but this one fairly subdued. “I love you @lilydonaldson!!! Happy Birthday!” she wrote.

While it might not have been as long as some of her previous birthday wishes Taylor did choose a cool black and white photo featuring Donaldson wearing some type of face paint. Happy 29th Lily!

I love you @lilydonaldson!!! Happy Birthday! 🇬🇧🇺🇸❤

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Kid Rock Adds 2 More Concerts to LCA ShowThat's six shows total, for those of you keeping track at home.
WYCD's Ten Man Jam Returning in 2017Ten superstars. One stage.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live