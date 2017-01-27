RaeLynn Preps ‘Wildhorse’ for March Release

By Radio.com Staff

RaeLynn has announced that her debut album Wildhorse will be released on March 24th.

“Thank you so much for being so patient with my debut record WildHorse,” the singer told fans during a Facebook live session. “This record deserved to have the perfect release and I’m so beyond excited it will be in your hands on March 24th!! No more surprises,” she laughed.

The former Voice contestant will join Blake Shelton on the road later this year.

Doing It Country Songs 2017 tour schedule:

2/16/17 Bakersfield, CA @ Rabobank Arena

2/17/17 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

2/23/17 Portland, OR @ MODA Center

2/24/17 Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

2/25/17 Tacoma, WA @ Tacomadome

3/3/17 Fresno, CA @ SaveMart Center

3/4/17 Las Vegas, NV @ TBD

3/9/17 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

3/10/17 San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

3/11/17 San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

3/16/17 Evansville, IN @ Ford Center

3/17/17 Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

TBA Omaha, NE @ TBD