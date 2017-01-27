RaeLynn Preps ‘Wildhorse’ for March Release

January 27, 2017 2:47 PM
Filed Under: RaeLynn

By Radio.com Staff

RaeLynn has announced that her debut album Wildhorse will be released on March 24th.

Related: How Being a Child of Divorce Fueled RayLynn’s Hit Single “Love Triangle”

“Thank you so much for being so patient with my debut record WildHorse,” the singer told fans during a Facebook live session. “This record deserved to have the perfect release and I’m so beyond excited it will be in your hands on March 24th!! No more surprises,” she laughed.

The former Voice contestant will join Blake Shelton on the road later this year.

Doing It Country Songs 2017 tour schedule:

2/16/17 Bakersfield, CA @ Rabobank Arena
2/17/17 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
2/23/17 Portland, OR @ MODA Center
2/24/17 Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
2/25/17 Tacoma, WA @ Tacomadome
3/3/17 Fresno, CA @ SaveMart Center
3/4/17 Las Vegas, NV @ TBD
3/9/17 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
3/10/17 San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
3/11/17 San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
3/16/17 Evansville, IN @ Ford Center
3/17/17 Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
TBA Omaha, NE @ TBD

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Kid Rock Adds 2 More Concerts to LCA ShowThat's six shows total, for those of you keeping track at home.
WYCD's Ten Man Jam Returning in 2017Ten superstars. One stage.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live