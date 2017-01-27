Kid Rock Adds Two Concerts to Grand Opening Event at Little Caesars Arena

January 27, 2017 12:47 PM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan

Due to overwhelming demand, two final Kid Rock concerts at Little Caesars Arena have been added on Tuesday, Sept. 19 and Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Olympia Entertainment, in partnership with Live Nation, proudly named Kid Rock as the kickoff artist for the grand opening of Detroit’s world-class, innovative Little Caesars Arena this September; initially announcing four concerts Sept. 12-13 and 15-16, now 6 shows.

Tickets for these two additional shows go on sale Thursday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, Fox Theatre and Joe Louis Arena Box Offices or by phone at (800) 745-3000.

 

