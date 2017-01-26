Britney Spears Teases Jamie Lynn Spears Joining Fifth Harmony!

Britney Spears made a little joke about her sister Jamie Lynn joining Fifth Harmony which caught the attention of the band yesterday. It was actually Jamie Lynn who tweeted this out earlier this month but apparently the girls didn’t take notice then……
But when Britney tweeted the band they noticed and responded!
Fifth Harmony seemed down for the new addition with THIS response:
HAHA could you imagine?! We think Jamie Lynn should stick to country music. Congrats to Fifth Harmony for their video milestone. The music video for “That’s My Girl” has reached 100 MILLION views on VEVO!