Britney Spears Teases Jamie Lynn Spears Joining Fifth Harmony!

Britney Spears made a little joke about her sister Jamie Lynn joining Fifth Harmony which caught the attention of the band yesterday. It was actually Jamie Lynn who tweeted this out earlier this month but apparently the girls didn’t take notice then……

Saw @TheEllenShow do this and thought I’d jump on the bandwagon since Maddie and I always jam to @FifthHarmony! #BeThe5thChallenge pic.twitter.com/w6unhqY07H — Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) January 10, 2017

But when Britney tweeted the band they noticed and responded!

My sister is now the fifth member 😜😜😜 @FifthHarmony pic.twitter.com/MzWl4sKPZa — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 24, 2017

Fifth Harmony seemed down for the new addition with THIS response:

We’ve got plenty of room for a Sixth 😍 https://t.co/SVYxzFWL8i — Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) January 24, 2017

HAHA could you imagine?! We think Jamie Lynn should stick to country music. Congrats to Fifth Harmony for their video milestone. The music video for “That’s My Girl” has reached 100 MILLION views on VEVO!